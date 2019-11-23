FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ahmad Clark has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 42 assists on 84 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Albany has assists on 50 of 72 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is ranked first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Pioneers have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD