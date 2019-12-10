Jaelin Llewellyn made 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds left in the game to give Princeton a 64-62 lead. Salnave answered with a layup for the Hawks (5-5) to knot the score at 64 with 12 seconds to go. Melik Martin fouled the Tigers’ Ryan Schwieger, who sank both foul shots to put Princeton up 66-64 with 4 seconds remaining. That was plenty of time for Salnave to deliver the game-winner.