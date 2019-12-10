Salnave added seven rebounds and four steals. Deion Hammond had 14 points, while Martin came off the bench to score 10 on 4-of-5 shooting.
Richmond Aririguzoh topped the Tigers (1-7) with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Reserve Ethan Wright scored 14, while Jaelin Llewellyn finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
