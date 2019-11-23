Donovan Williams added a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Sam Houston (7-5, 6-3 Southland). The Bearkats secured a winning season for the 10th straight season, a program high, despite losing five games by a combined 22 points.
Sam Houston ends the decade with 99 wins, second to North Dakota State (132) in the FCS.
Bailey Zappe passed for 367 yards on 64 attempts and had two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston Baptist (5-7, 2-6). Ben Ratzlaff had 13 receptions for 178 yards and both touchdowns.
