AD

STEPPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 83 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 34.2 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-7 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Samford has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Samford offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 21st nationally. Chattanooga has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.1 possessions per game (ranked 252nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com