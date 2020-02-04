AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has made or assisted on 58 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-8 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Samford has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 79.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 79.2 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 19th among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 80 points per game to opponents (ranked 310th overall).

