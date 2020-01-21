AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has had his hand in 42 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-6 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Paladins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Furman has an assist on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Samford has assists on 16 of 67 field goals (23.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Paladins have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

