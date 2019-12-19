AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. Sharkey has accounted for 17 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgetown is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 77.4 percent of its free throws. The Hoyas are 2-3 when they shoot below 77.4 percent from the line.

BEHIND THE ARC: Samford’s Austin has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 28th among Division 1 teams. The Samford defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 242nd).

