PREVIOUSLY: Belmont put up 99 and came away with a 6-point win over Samford when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Samford went 10-3 against teams outside its conference, while Belmont went 9-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD