Robert Allen’s 3-pointer with 15:51 before halftime broke a 10-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Logan Dye made a pair of free throws with 3:15 before the break to extend the margin to 52-37. The Huskies trimmed their deficit to 55-45 at the break.

Jalon Gates made a 3 with 14:29 to go and Houston Baptist was within 67-64. Samford went on a 13-4 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Gates led the Huskies (0-7) with 20 points. The Huskies own a nine-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win occurred March 6 in a 118-111 win against Incarnate Word.

