Montrell Washington fielded a Western Carolina punt and raced 59 yards for Samford’s first score. The Bulldogs scored on their next two possessions — Welch, who rushed for a career-high 105 yards, capping a 13-play drive with a fourth-and-goal keeper from the 1. Jaleel Laguins recovered a Western Carolina fumble and Fineran turned it into points with his 43-yard field goal.