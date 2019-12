BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will be taking on the Poets of Division III Whittier. San Diego lost 62-59 to Stanford in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Braun Hartfield has averaged 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Toreros, while Joey Calcaterra has accounted for 13.8 points per game.BRAUN BEYOND THE ARC: Through 14 games, San Diego’s Braun Hartfield has connected on 25 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 58.8 percent from the free throw line this season.