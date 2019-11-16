The Toreros scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game away.
Joseph Binda Jr. had 121 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Toreros. Michael Bandy had 103 yards receiving and a touchdown catch, Dalton Kincaid caught a pair of touchdowns and Michael Armstead caught one.
DeAndre Clayton threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Eagles (5-6, 3-4).
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
