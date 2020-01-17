AD

YET TO WIN: The Pilots are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 64 points. The Toreros are 0-10 when allowing 70 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-10 when fewer than four Pilots players score in double-figures.

LAST FIVE: San Diego has scored 63.8 points while allowing 83.2 points over its last five games. Portland has averaged 63.8 points while giving up 74.4 over its last five.

