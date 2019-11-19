TEAM LEADERS: San Diego’s Joey Calcaterra has averaged 16.8 points while Braun Hartfield has put up 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Malachi Flynn has averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 assists while Nathan Mensah has put up 8.7 points and 10.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flynn has made or assisted on 40 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. Flynn has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.2 percent, ranking the Aztecs 13th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for San Diego stands at just 24 percent (ranked 264th).

