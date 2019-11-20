Raitanen sparked an 11-2 run by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to make it 35-22 and the Dons stretched it to 47-28 by intermission.

San Francisco hit 31 of 54 from the field (57.4%) and knocked down 19 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points, eight assists and four steals for San Francisco. Jordan Ratinho hit 3 of 5 from distance to add 13 points and Dzmitry Ryuny wad 3 of 4 and contributed 11.

Cameron Allen paced CSU Bakersfield (2-3) with 15 points, with Justin McCall adding 14.

