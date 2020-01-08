SAVVY SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TREY: Trey Wertz has connected on 46.4 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINNING WHEN: The Dons are 8-0 when they shoot at least 75 percent from the foul line and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Broncos are 14-0 when at least two of their players score in double-figures and 0-2 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dons. San Francisco has 30 assists on 75 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three contests while Santa Clara has assists on 66 of 98 field goals (67.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Santa Clara offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Broncos 22nd among Division I teams. The San Francisco defense has allowed 71.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD