SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 34.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Pacific has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Pacific has an assist on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) over its past three matchups while San Francisco has assists on 31 of 74 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Tigers have averaged 20.4 free throws per game this season and 23.6 per game over their last five games.

