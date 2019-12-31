SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico has benefited heavily from its seniors. JaQuan Lyle, Corey Manigault, Makuach Maluach, Zane Martin and Vance Jackson have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Lobos points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LYLE: Lyle has connected on 40.5 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-9 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 77.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lobos. San Jose State has an assist on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) over its previous three outings while New Mexico has assists on 52 of 96 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 25.5 free throws per game.

