TEAM LEADERS: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.9 points and 5.3 assists while Matt Mitchell has put up 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Spartans, Seneca Knight has averaged 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while Richard Washington has put up 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

AD

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Flynn has had his hand in 43 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 76.

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 57.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aztecs 14th among Division I teams. The San Jose State offense has averaged 65.6 points through nine games (ranked 209th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD