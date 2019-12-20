TEAM LEADERS: San Jose State’s Seneca Knight has averaged 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while Richard Washington has put up 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Callum McRae has averaged 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while George Willborn III has put up 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.SOLID SENECA: Knight has connected on 25.5 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-8 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 77.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: UC Riverside’s Dragan Elkaz has attempted 69 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 20 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 56 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The San Jose State offense has produced just 65.8 points through 12 games (ranked 231st among Division I teams).

