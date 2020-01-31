TEAM LEADERS: Josip Vrankic and Trey Wertz have led the Broncos. Vrankic has averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Wertz has recorded 12.5 points per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White and JoJo Walker. White has averaged 12.2 points while Walker has put up 10.8 points per game.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Vrankic has directly created 42 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last three games. Vrankic has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Portland is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-8 when it scores at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Pilots are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 4-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Broncos are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 3-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked first in the WCC with an average of 73.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Broncos have raised that total to 75.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com