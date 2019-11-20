Ajay Singh scored a game-high 20 points for the Argonauts. Trevor Thompson added 16 points as the duo accounted for 67% of Notre Dame de Namur’s offense.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD