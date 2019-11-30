Guglielmo Caruso scored seven points in Santa Clara’s opening 16-0 run and the Broncos led 42-19 at halftime and by as many as 23 points.
Brandon Kamga scored 18 points and Austen Awosika added 12 for the Titans (3-5).
Santa Clara plays at Nevada on Wednesday and CSU Fullerton plays at Pacific on Wednesday.
