LAST MEETING: Vermont put up 83 and came away with a 7-point win over Saint Bonaventure when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont went 9-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Catamounts gave up 71.6 points per game while scoring 72.3 per contest. Saint Bonaventure went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 67.5 points and allowing 67.4 per game in the process.

