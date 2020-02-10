SENIOR STUDS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Lorenzo Edwards have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 63 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-19 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 84.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has scored 64.2 points per game and allowed 76 over its five-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams.

