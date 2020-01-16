SQUAD LEADERS: VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 13.1 points and nine rebounds while De’Riante Jenkins has put up 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals. For the Bonnies, Kyle Lofton has averaged 15 points and 6.6 assists while Osun Osunniyi has put up 9.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and three blocks.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bonnies have allowed just 55 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 64.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lofton has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. Lofton has accounted for 40 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: VCU is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 4-5 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

BEHIND THE ARC: Saint Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch has attempted 118 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over the past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.8 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

