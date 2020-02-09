.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 71.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: John Crosby has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 71: Delaware State is 0-18 when it allows at least 71 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Delaware State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 64.6 points, while allowing 88.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com