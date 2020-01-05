TEAM LEADERSHIP: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis has averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Troy Baxter has put up 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Damani Applewhite has averaged 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while Ian Kinard has put up 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.ACCURATE APPLEWHITE: In 13 appearances this season, South Carolina State’s Applewhite has shot 50.9 percent.

AD

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

AD

FLOOR SPACING: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated second among MEAC teams with an average of 72.3 points per game. The Bears have averaged 80.2 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD