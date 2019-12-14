Williams had 25 points for the Panthers (3-7). Devonte Patterson added 16 points. Gerard Andrus had 12 points. Prairie View totaled 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Loyola Marymount faces UC Davis on the road on Monday. Prairie View plays Colorado on the road on Thursday.
