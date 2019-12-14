Raiquan Clark had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Sharks (3-7). Julian Batts added 18 points. Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds.
Rider plays Marist at home on Monday. Long Island-Brooklyn takes on Delaware at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.