VARYING EXPERIENCE: Grambling State has relied on senior leadership this year while Loyola Marymount has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Smith, DeVante Jackson, Prince Moss and Travon Bunch have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring, including 71 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Scott, Ivan Alipiev, Keli Leaupepe and Deovaunta Williams have combined to account for 58 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season.

AD

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Loyola Marymount is 0-5 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Grambling State’s Jackson has attempted six 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 3 for 5 over the last three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Grambling State offense has averaged 76.8 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Loyola Marymount has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 64.7 possessions per game (ranked 334th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD