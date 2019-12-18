TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Portland State has relied on senior leadership this year while Loyola Marymount has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Vikings, seniors Woods, Matt Hauser, Rashaad Goolsby, Alonzo Walker and Markus Golder have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring, including 75 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Seikou Sisoho Jawara have collectively scored 47 percent of Loyola Marymount’s points this season, including 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Scott has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. Scott has accounted for 19 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Vikings are 0-6 when opponents score more than 76.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Portland State’s Hauser has attempted 89 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 14 of 31 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent. The Vikings have averaged 17 offensive boards per game and 19.7 per game over their last three games.

