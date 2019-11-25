Stef Smith had 21 points for the Catamounts (5-2). Anthony Lamb added 14 points and eight rebounds and Robin Duncan had 13 points.
Rider matches up against Bucknell at home next Tuesday. Vermont plays Gallaudet University at home on Wednesday.
