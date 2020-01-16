FAB FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Falcons have scored 78.7 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stevens has accounted for 45 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Air Force has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 64.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Air Force has 44 assists on 86 field goals (51.2 percent) over its past three outings while Colorado State has assists on 62 of 91 field goals (68.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Colorado State has averaged 81.2 points per game over its last five games. The Rams are giving up only 66.4 points per game over that stretch.

