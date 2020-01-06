LEADING THE WAY: Scottie is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. Complementing Scottie is Ryan Swan, who is putting up 13.5 points per game. The Aggies are led by Bean, who is averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 11 rebounds.LEADING LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah State is a perfect 9-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Aggies are 4-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Falcons. Air Force has an assist on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Utah State has assists on 60 of 86 field goals (69.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State offense has scored 79.3 points per game this season, ranking the Aggies 29th among Division I teams. The Air Force defense has allowed 71.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st overall).

