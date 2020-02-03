BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes are set to battle the Bobcats of NAIA school Peru State. South Dakota is coming off an 81-80 win over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

STELLAR SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Tyler Peterson, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 88 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Devon Colley has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.