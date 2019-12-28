SLIPPING AT 68: Western Illinois is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has an assist on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) across its previous three outings while South Dakota has assists on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).
___
___
