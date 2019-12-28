BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its third straight win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Western Illinois’ last win at home against the Coyotes came on Feb. 27, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Coyotes are led by Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude. Hagedorn is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Umude is putting up 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Kobe Webster and Ben Pyle. Webster has averaged 16 points and 4.1 rebounds while Pyle has put up 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 55.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.