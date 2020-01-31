SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Tyler Peterson, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 101 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 77.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 56.7 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Coyotes are 0-5 when they score 70 points or fewer and 15-3 when they exceed 70 points. The Mavericks are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 12-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Nebraska Omaha has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 69.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has scored 78.7 points per game this season, ranking the Coyotes 26th among Division I teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 76.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 286th overall).

