SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Tyler Peterson, Cody Kelley and Triston Simpson have combined to account for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 100 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Pioneers have scored 73 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ade Murkey has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 14-3 when scoring at least 70.

COLD SPELL: South Dakota has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-best rate in the nation. The Denver defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

