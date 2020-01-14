SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have combined to account for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 97 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bison have scored 77.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hagedorn has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bison are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Coyotes are 5-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 6-7 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota has dropped its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. North Dakota State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-best rate in the nation. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).

