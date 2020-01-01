Oral Roberts (7-6, 0-0) vs. South Dakota State (9-7, 0-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oral Roberts. In its last five wins against the Golden Eagles, South Dakota State has won by an average of 9 points. Oral Roberts’ last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 94-88 victory.

STEPPING UP: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has averaged 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while Matt Dentlinger has put up 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 15.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while Deondre Burns has put up 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DOUGLAS: In 16 appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Wilson has shot 61.3 percent.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 60.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jackrabbits have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. South Dakota State has 50 assists on 88 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oral Roberts has assists on 39 of 88 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game.

