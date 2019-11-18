TEAM LEADERSHIP: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 11.8 points. For the Lions, Jamari Blackmon has averaged 10.8 points, five assists and 2.8 steals while C.J. Brim has put up 11.8 points.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: North Alabama’s Agnew has attempted 10 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 3 for 8 over his past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State has an assist on 32 of 82 field goals (39 percent) across its previous three contests while North Alabama has assists on 46 of 83 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State gets to the line more often than any other Summit League team. The Jackrabbits have averaged 22.2 free throws per game this season.

