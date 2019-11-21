FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones and Desi Sills have combined to account for 62 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Hagedorn has connected on 84.2 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has scored 75.8 points per game and allowed 45.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) over its previous three games while South Dakota has assists on 55 of 84 field goals (65.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Arkansas defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32.1 percent, the fifth-lowest mark in Division I. South Dakota has allowed opponents to shoot 43.3 percent through five games (ranking the Coyotes 221st).

