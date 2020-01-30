That’s up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.

It includes $624.2 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $26.8 million schools kept to offset travel and other related bowl expenses

The total distributed comes from television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff and the SEC football championship game, as well as the league’s men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.