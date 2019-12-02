Auburn was fined for celebrations after the 2013 Iron Bowl that ended with the “Kick-Six” and after the 2017 upset of No. 1 Alabama that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

Fans also stormed the basketball court at Auburn Arena after an upset of Kentucky in 2016.

The SEC fines start at $50,000 for a first offense and go up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent violations.

___

