The loss snapped a 10-game win streak by the Terriers in the all-time series and stretches their current losing streak to five straight.

BU (3-7) tied the game at 70-70 with :32 left in regulation on a Mahoney jumper and each team missed 3s in the closing seconds.

AD

Sessoms was 15 of 32 from the field, including 6 of 14 from long range, and added five boards, four assists and three steals for the Bearcats (5-5). Caldwell added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Brenton Mills contributed 10 points.

Mahoney hit 15 of 23 from the field and did not attempt a 3-pointer but was 8 of 12 from the line. He grabbed 13 rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon added 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Walter Whyte grabbed 10 boards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD