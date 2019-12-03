SQUAD LEADERS: The electric Sessoms is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the Bearcats. Complementing Sessoms is George Tinsley, who is putting up 12.4 points and nine rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Burns, who is averaging 17 points.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Binghamton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 71.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has an assist on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Colgate has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Raiders have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD