NJIT’s Zach Cooks had a career high while setting the school record for most points in a game as he posted 35, draining 6 of 12 from distance. San Antonio Brinson also had a career-best 22 points to go with 11 rebounds.
The Highlanders were up 43-35 at the break before Binghamton rallied to win the second half 42-32.
Binghamton will host Army Saturday. NJIT (2-3) will play at Brown Saturday.
