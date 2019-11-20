NEWARK, N.J. — Sam Sessoms, who finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, drove for a layup in the final seconds to give Binghamton a 77-75 win over NJIT on Wednesday night.

Binghamton (2-3), which won its second straight after starting the season 0-3, trailed throughout the game until Brenton Mills fed Sessoms on his way to the hoop and a 74-73 advantage with 2:01 remaining. Pierre Sarr split a pair of free throws for a 75-73 lead. NJIT’s Shyquan Gibbs answered with a jumper to tie with 1:14 left in the game. Sessoms then hit the game winner with two ticks left on the clock.