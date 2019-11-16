Cameron Parker scored a career-high 23 points plus eight rebounds and six assists for the Pioneers (0-3). Koreem Ozier added 16 points. Kinnon LaRose had 12 points and eight rebounds.

E.J. Anosike, who led the Pioneers in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, scored 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Binghamton plays NJIT on the road on Wednesday. Sacred Heart plays Brown at home on Tuesday.

