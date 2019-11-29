SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tyrese Haliburton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pirates are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. Seton Hall has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three games while Iowa State has assists on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has committed a turnover on just 12.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Cyclones have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD